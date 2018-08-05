Woman Who Alleged Molestation Not Our Student: National School Of Drama

The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint on August 1, alleged that she was inappropriately touched by a 62-year-old retired Professor at a workshop.

Delhi | | Updated: August 05, 2018 23:18 IST
An internal commitee has been set up to probe the incident. (File)

New Delhi: 

The National School of Drama in New Delhi on Sunday clarified that a young woman who complained of molestation by a guest lecturer was never its student.

The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint on August 1, alleged that she was inappropriately touched by a 62-year-old retired Professor at a workshop.

"The applicant was never a student of National School of Drama, as has appeared in a section of print and electronic media. She was an applicant for the selection process for admission to the three-year diploma course in dramatic arts," an NSD statement said.

It said that an internal committee set up to probe is yet to submit its final report for further action.
 

