Woman Killed By Brothers Over Suspicion Of Affair In Delhi: Police

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, two men allegedly strangulated their 35-year-old sister in Delhi over suspicion that she was having an affair, officials said on Thursday.

Police examined footage from CCTV cameras to trace and arrest Abdullah (24) and Arib (22) in connection with the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

He added that there were no signs of sexual assault.

The police said the accused suspected that after her divorce, their sister was having an affair.

"They were suspicious over her activities and felt insulted, and planned to kill her," Mr Vardhan said.

According to the initial investigation, she was smothered to death. The exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem, he added.

The woman's body was found in her house in the Hauz Qazi area of central Delhi after the police were informed about it around 4:30 am on Thursday, Vardhan said.

According to another officer, Abdullah and Arib had come to check if anyone was with their sister in the house. When they found her with a man, they attacked her with a blunt object before strangulating her to death.

The officer said the woman used to live alone after divorcing her husband, who lives in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area with their three children.

Following the incident, the woman's mother and sister arrived at the spot but refused to talk to reporters. The police have recorded the statements of the woman's other family members.

CCTV camera footage from near the spot has also been collected that recorded the movement of the two brothers.

