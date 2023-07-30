Hours After Brother Drowns, Rajasthan Woman Jumps Into Water Tank, Dies: Cops

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide, hours after her brother drowned in a nullah in Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Rekha was upset over her 19-year-old brother Sandeep's death and allegedly jumped into a water tank near her house.

Sandeep died after accidentally falling into the nullah overflowing with rainwater near his house at around 1 pm.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)