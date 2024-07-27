Pak Woman Killed By Brothers For Wanting To Marry 3rd Time: Report

The brothers killed the woman after an argument. (Representational)

A Karachi woman was allegedly murdered by her brothers on Friday as she wanted to get married for the third time, Pakistan-based ARY News reported, citing police reports.

Police said that the woman had previously lost two of her husbands and had expressed her desire to get married for the third time, ARY News reported, citing police reports.

This irked her brothers, all residents of Bahadurbad in Karachi, who killed her after an argument. The woman is survived by eight children, ARY News reported, citing police reports.

The police found 30 bore pistol and two shells from the crime scene. A police official said that further investigations are on, ARY News reported.

Earlier that day in Gul Town, a woman's legs were chopped by her father and uncles for filing divorce to end an abusive marriage, Geo News reported

The woman, named Sobia Batool Shah, told police that her legs were chopped for seeking a divorce from her abusive and deadbeat husband, who never took responsibility for his family.

The deeply disturbing act of violence left the victim with severe physical as well as mental trauma, which may result in a lifelong disability--with the possibility that she may never be able to walk again, according to Geo News

Reportedly, Syed Mustafa Shah, Sobia's father, and her uncles Syed Qurban Shah, Ehsan Shah, Shah Nawaz, and Mushtaq Shah, who were armed with axes, injured Sobia and fled the spot, leaving her screaming for help in a pool of blood.

Sobia was rushed to a Nawab Shah hospital as soon as police reached the crime scene.

The woman further told police that her husband would regularly abuse her and fail to provide for her and their two children, leaving her to suffer on her own in Karachi.

After deciding to escape her abusive marriage, Sobia filed for divorce, which incited her father and uncles to confront her.

