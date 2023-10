The security cameras in the area are being checked (Representational)

A woman was found dead near a metro station in Delhi yesterday, the police said.

Her body was found near Welcome Metro Station in the national capital.

Police said the face of the woman, who appears to be over 30-year-old, was disfigured by the killers to destroy the evidence.

The security cameras in the area are being checked for any clue that could lead the police to the suspects, officials said.