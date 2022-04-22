Woman Chased, Stabbed To Death In Front Of Her Children In Delhi: Police

CCTV footage showed that the woman was chased and stabbed in front of her children

A young woman was stabbed to death in front of her children on Thursday in south-west Delhi. The accused then managed to escape, the police said.

The police official told news agency ANI, "We received a PCR call at around 2:00 pm at Sagar Pur police station that a woman was stabbed. We reached the spot immediately. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead."

The police further said that "CCTV footage of the incident showed that the accused was chasing her when she was heading home with her children."

"At around 2:10 pm the accused stabbed her and managed to escape," they added.

Upon investigation it was found that the woman and the accused were former neighbours before she moved to her current residence. However, the reason for the murder is not known yet.

"A case of murder has been registered. The police are trying to identify and locate the accused," the police official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.



