Woman Caught With Drugs Worth Rs 60 lakh In Delhi

A total of 60.87 grams of high quality heroin were seized, the police said. (Representational image)

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh in the national capital, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar, they said.

A total of 60.87 grams of high quality heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh and cash Rs 31,167 were recovered from her possession, the police said.

Based on a tip-off regarding the supply of heroin, the police laid a trap and arrested Sunita from near Om Vihar Phase-5, Uttam Nagar,at around 9 am on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

During the investigation, Sunita revealed that she purchased the heroin from another woman identified as Santra, police said.