Woman Arrested In Delhi For Duping Neighbours Of Rs 1 Crore

The police said one Ali alias Mohammad Shoeab used to collect the money from the victims.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly duping her neighbours of over Rs 1 crore on the pretext of high returns in a short period, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sarla Garg, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana.

Garg allegedly organised kitty parties at her residence in west Delhi's Dwarka and duped 28 people of her society of Rs 1.01 crore.

A case was registered following a complaint by the victims and Garg was arrested on September 28, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The accused allegedly promised high returns within 15 months but she neither returned the principal amount nor paid any profit, a senior police officer said. After a few months, the accused and her family members left the society, a senior officer said.

Garg developed friendships with the victims in a short period and started organising kitty parties. She then collected Rs 1,01,77,333 and fled, the police said.



