Woman Among 2 Arrested For Killing Cab Driver In Delhi

The accused cut the body into pieces and wrapped in three separate bundles. (Representational)

Two people from Uttar Pradesh, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing a cab driver before looting his vehicle, the police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Farhat Ali, 34, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and Seema Sharma alias Aseeman Khatoon, 30, a resident of Sambhal district in the state, they added.

On January 29, a woman filed a missing report of her husband, Ram Govind, who used to work as a cab driver. In her complaint, the woman stated that her husband had been missing since last night along with his car, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, it surfaced that Govind was abducted by some unknown persons, police said.

The investigation disclosed that the last ride of his cab was booked from Madangir to Kapashera Border and thereafter, the GPS device of his vehicle had stopped working. Later, police recovered the mobile phones of Govind, Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), said.

However, police scanned CCTV footage from Hapur area in Uttar Pradesh where the accused were seen moving in the cab, she said.

On Sunday, police received information and subsequently, Farhat Ali and Seema Sharma were arrested from Loni area of Ghaziabad.

During interrogation, they confessed that on January 29, at around 1 am, they hired Govind's cab from MG road, Gurugram, for their home Khairati Nagar, Dundahera, Ghaziabad, she said.

As part of their conspiracy, they took the driver to their home and offered him a cup of tea laced with sedative. When he became unconscious, they strangulated him to death with a rope and left the body in their room, she added.

The accused sped away towards Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad by Govind's cab for disposing the vehicle. They hid the vehicle in front of a temple near Mundha Pandey area of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said.

The next day, they returned home after arranging cutter in order to dismember Govind's body. They cut the body into pieces and wrapped in three separate bundles.

On the instance of the accused persons, the dismembered body was recovered from a drain near Gaur City in Greater Noida.

The decomposed body was found in the drain near Gaur City, Greater Noida, in parts, police said, adding that the car, one cutter, mobile phones and a scooter were recovered from their possession.