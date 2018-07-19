Woman Alleges Rape By Delhi Singer: Police

A case was registered in the first week of July, he said, adding that the complainant's statement has been recorded and her medical examination has been completed.

Delhi | | Updated: July 19, 2018
The complainant told the police that she was raped by the accused in March. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A woman has accused a Delhi-based Punjabi singer of raping her, the police said today.

The complainant told the police that she was raped by the accused in March, a police officer said.

The accused had been granted exemption by a court from joining the investigation till July 18, the police officer said.

He will be joining the investigation tomorrow at the Mehrauli police station, he added.

