Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws In Delhi

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws in south east Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said on Sunday.

Yasmeen sustained 80 per cent burnt injuries and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, they said. She is a widow and has three daughters.

The incident took place on Friday, police said, adding that the victim was not medically fit to give a statement.

According to police, one of the daughters returned home from a coaching class at around 6.30 pm and found her mother ablaze. She poured buckets of water to douse the fire and also called police.

It is suspected that the woman's in-laws had set herself on fire after pouring kerosene on her, police said.

According to police, Yasmeen's husband Amir Alvi died five years ago.

"On the complaint of the family, we have registered a case under section 307 of the IPC and other relevant sections," said a senior police officer.

