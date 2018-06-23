30-Year-Old Wife Of Army Major Found Dead Near Delhi Cantonment

The 30-year-old woman had left home in the morning for a physiotherapy session at the base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the police said, adding she was found dead half-an-hour later.
An official vehicle assigned to the Major dropped her outside the hospital. When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that the woman had not turned up for the physiotherapy session today, the police said.
The police got a call from passers-by about a body on the road. When they went to the spot, they found the woman's throat had been slit.
The Major was also immediately informed, the police said.
Her body had marks that appear to have been caused by being run over by a vehicle. The police suspect she could have been murdered first and then run over by the killer, as she was last seen taking a lift in another car from outside the hospital after she was dropped by the driver, the police said.
Comments"We received a call for an accident but later found injuries on her neck. We are registering a murder case. We have solid clues about the accused. Her husband identified her," senior police Vijay Kumar said.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem. The police said they are analysing calls made from and received in her mobile phone.