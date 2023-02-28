Girl, 3, Killed In Delhi Car Accident, Air Force Officer's Son Arrested

Delhi Police said the driver is in custody and the vehicle has been seized. (Representational)

Officials of Delhi Police yesterday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly ramming his four-wheeler into a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who succumbed to injuries.

Samark Malik (20) is the son of an Indian Air Force officer.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, police arrested the Group Captain's son.

The police received a complaint on February 26 at 5.20 pm from RML Hospital regarding the accident of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was declared dead.

"On the complaint of the mother, who is a domestic help in Arjan Vihar, an FIR under 279/304A sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered," Delhi Police said.

"The accused driver, Samark, took the injured girl along with her family to Delhi Cantt. Hospital, and DDU Hospital and then to RML Hospital before the victim was declared brought dead," police added.

Police investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.