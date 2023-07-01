2 Men Lure 22-Year-Old With Liquor Offer, Then Stab Him To Death In Delhi

The men asked the victim to go to a bar with them so that they could pay for his drinks.

On the pretext of ending their enmity with him and treating him to liquor, two men brutally murdered a 22-year-old by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife in Delhi last week. A video of the killing has now gone viral.

Ashish's father told the police that two men, Vikas and Vanshu - who had a long-standing enmity with his son - came to their house in Delhi Cantonment on June 24 and told Ashish that they would like to be friends with him. They asked him to go to a bar with them so that they could pay for his drinks as a gesture of goodwill.

Ashish's father said he suspected something amiss because Vikas and Vanshu have a criminal history and decided to follow them and his son when they left the house around 6 pm. The father said the trio had travelled for about half an hour when Vikas picked a fight with Ashish. Vanshu joined the fight and they suddenly began stabbing Ashish with a knife.

The father said he tried to raise an alarm and get other people to help him, but Vikas and Vanshu managed to flee after stabbing Ashish several times. A video of the incident shows the men stabbing Ashish in the back a few times before slamming him on the road and repeatedly stabbing his legs.

While the father took Ashish to the AIIMS trauma centre, passersby alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and then went to the hospital, where they were told Ashish had succumbed to his injuries. They recorded the father's statement and arrested Vikas and Vanshu the same evening.

"Ashish was a resident of Jharera Village in Delhi Cantonment. We arrested the accused, Vanshu and Vikas, from the houses of their friends in Jharera Village the same evening. A case has been filed under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal code," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West Delhi) Manoj C.

A police official said that, during interrogation, the accused admitted that they had hatched the plan to kill Ashish a day before the murder and the offer of friendship was just a ruse to get him to leave the house with them.