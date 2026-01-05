What Supreme Court Said Denying Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
- Not every accused stands on the same footing while considering bail.
- Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused in Delhi riots case.
- The hierarchy of participation requires the court to assess each bail application individually.
- Equality cannot be applied mechanically in matters of bail.
- Article 21 requires the State to justify prolonged pre-trial custody.
- This court is satisfied that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie allegation against the appellants Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The statutory threshold stands attracted qua these appellants. This stage of proceedings does not justify their enlargement on bail.
- In prosecutions under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards.
- Section 43D(5) of the UAPA does not totally bar judicial scrutiny to assess if there was a "prima facie" case.
