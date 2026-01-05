Advertisement
What Supreme Court Said Denying Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, agreeing with Delhi Police's argument that the two accused stand on a "qualitatively different footing" compared to others in the case.

  1. Not every accused stands on the same footing while considering bail.
  2. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused in Delhi riots case.
  3. The hierarchy of participation requires the court to assess each bail application individually.
  4. Equality cannot be applied mechanically in matters of bail.
  5. Article 21 requires the State to justify prolonged pre-trial custody.
  6. This court is satisfied that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie allegation against the appellants Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The statutory threshold stands attracted qua these appellants. This stage of proceedings does not justify their enlargement on bail.
  7.  In prosecutions under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards.
  8.  Section 43D(5) of the UAPA does not totally bar judicial scrutiny to assess if there was a "prima facie" case.


 

