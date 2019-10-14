Weather Forecast Today: Clear Sky In Delhi; Air Quality May Turn 'Poor'

Weather today: Minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees in Delhi. (Representational image)

It was a pleasant morning in Delhi today, with the minimum temperature settling a notch above normal.

"The minimum temperature was recorded as 20.6 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am," a weather official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 78 per cent.

"The weatherman has predicted clear sky for the day with possibility of the maximum temperature settling at 33 degrees Celsius," the official added.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 33.6 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi air to be "very poor" from Tuesday

For those living in and around Delhi, the coming days may spell bad news as air quality entered the higher end of the poor category on Monday, with a worsening air quality index (AQI) score of 280, and is slated to enter the "very poor" threshold on Tuesday.

Yes, you heard it right, the blue skies that have been a complete treat for the Delhi-NCR over the last two months, off and on, are set to get grey.

The forecast of the "very poor" air quality is predicted mainly due to changing local weather conditions.

According to pollution watch by Safar (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) India, developed by Ministry of Earth Science and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune the overall air quality of Delhi is in the higher end of the poor category.

"Further deterioration of the AQI is expected by October 15 to very poor category," it said.

The stubble burning activity in Haryana, Punjab, and nearby border regions are moderate but increasing. Safar said it is not necessarily affecting Delhi air if distance weather conditions establishing transport pathways are not favourable.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

