Water To Cost More In Delhi, 20% Jump In Rates After Free 20,000 Litres

Water is set to get expensive in Delhi. After the first 20,000 litres are supplied free of cost, there will be a 20 per cent increase in rates, it was decided today at a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.This means that for the third straight year, there is no hike in tariff for those who use up to 20,000 litres of water per month.When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in 2015, it had announced that 20,000 litres of water a month would be supplied free to every household.The rates will go up for those who use more. In the existing rates, for those who use between 20,000 and 30,000 litres of water per month, the service charge is Rs 219 and the volumetric charge is nearly Rs. 22 per 1,000 litres.Customers who use over 30,000 litres have to pay Rs 293 in service charge and Rs. 36 per 1,000 litres in volumetric charge.