Water Supply In Southwest Delhi To Be Affected Till September 17

Water supply will not be available in several areas of southwest Delhi till September 17 due to a disruption at the Dichaon Kalan underground reservoir because of heavy rains, the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued earlier, the DJB had said that water supply will be unavailable in parts of southwest Delhi till September 20.

Residents can call on toll-free numbers -- 18001217744 and 8527995818 -- to book water tankers.

"Water will not be available through the pipeline till September 17 tentatively till repairs are completed. Till then, water will be made available to the residents through tankers," the DJB said.

The affected areas are Gopal Nagar, Lokesh Park, Dichaon village, Mitraon village, Kair village, Surakhpur, Shiv Enclave, Hira Park, Najafgarh Park, Nirmal Vihar, Gupta Market, Aggarwal Colony, Ekta Vihar, Gopal Nagar group of colonies, Krishna Vihar and Shri Krishan Colony.

Water supply has also been disrupted in Aradhna Enclave, Baba Haridass Nagar, Baba Haridass Colony, Sainik Enclave, Naveen Palace, Vinobha Enclave and Extension, Surya Kunj and Sarswati Kunj, Jharoda village, Mahesh Garden, Janta Vihar and Extension and Satyam Puram and the adjoining group of colonies.

