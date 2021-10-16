Delhi Water Supply May Be Hit As UP's Ganga Canal Closes For Maintenance: Report

Ganga canal is the lifeline to 19 UP districts, providing irrigation, drinking water (Representational)

Water supply to Delhi, Noida, and Agra is likely to get affected due to maintenance work of the Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar which was closed on Friday, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department said.

Upendra Kumar, superintending engineer of UP Irrigation Department, told news agency PTI that the canal will remain closed till November 5 for maintenance work, affecting water supply in the national capital and neighbouring cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Water supply at 19 districts in UP, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad, would be disrupted and farmers are likely to face a shortage, he told news agency Press Trust of India.

During the period of maintenance, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields.

The Ganga canal is the lifeline to 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, providing irrigation and drinking water.



