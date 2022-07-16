Video: Man Shot In The Face By Juvenile In Delhi, 4 Arrested, Say Police

In the footage, the victim, seen sitting near a park, is approached by three boys.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the face allegedly by a juvenile in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said today. The four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

On Friday around 5:15 pm, police had received information about a gunshot injury to Javed, 36, in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

He was taken to a local hospital, from where he was referred to another medical centre, a senior police officer said.

The inquiry revealed that Javed had sustained a bullet injury in his right eye.

According to Javed, he said that around 4:45 pm, he was near the park in his neighbourhood when three minor boys known to him came there and one of them fired a gun aimed at his face, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

After firing the gun, the three ran away, she said, adding that the victim's condition is stable.

A CCTV footage of the incident too later surfaced on social media. (Disturbing visuals)

#WATCH | Delhi: 4 minor boys apprehended for firing at a man in Jahangirpuri on 15th July. The man has been hospitalised. Case u/s 307 IPC registered. Accused say that the man had beaten up father of one of the minors 7 months back & they had come to take revenge.



(Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/Icl2i4x3LN — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

A case under charges of 'attempt to murder' has been registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station and four juveniles have been arrested, police said.

The country-made pistol used in the offence has also been recovered, the senior cop said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Javed had beaten the father of one of the apprehended boys around seven months ago and they had shot at him to avenge that beating, she said.

