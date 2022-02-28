Watch: Girl, 8, Rescued From Dangerous Spot By Delhi Metro Security

A video of the incident, which shows the jawan rushing to rescue the girl, was widely shared.

An eight-year-old girl who was trapped at a height of around 25 feet at a Metro station in Delhi on Sunday was rescued by a CISF soldier who happened to be on duty at the time.

On Sunday evening, the girl climbed over the fence at the Delhi Nirman Vihar Metro Station while playing and found herself stuck. Reports said she lives nearby.

After hearing her screams, some commuters alerted the CISF or Central Industrial Security Force. A personnel who was on patrol duty rushed to the spot and climbed up to the girl. Holding her, he made his way back to safety.

The girl was handed over to her family, officials said.

