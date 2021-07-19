Watch: Car Swallowed By Delhi Road In Monsoon

The car was pulled out with the help of a crane, the Delhi Police said.

A policeman driving through Delhi's Dwarka area had a close shave when the car was swallowed in bonnet first as the road below collapsed following incessant overnight rain in the national capital. The white SUV was later pulled out with the help of a crane, the Delhi Police said.

Constable Ashwani managed to escape unhurt as his car was engulfed by a pit several feet deep.

The area around the sinkhole was cordoned off with stones for locals who had gathered around the site.

A similar incident was reported last month when a car parked at a residential complex in Mumbai disappeared within seconds into a well that was partly covered to create a parking lot that gave in after heavy rainfall.

Incidents of flooding, drowning and traffic congestions were reported from across the national capital today.

Earlier today, a 27-year-old man drowned at a waterlogged underpass in Delhi following heavy rain, allegedly while trying to shoot a video on his cellphone.

In Gurgaon, snakes were spotted slithering through waterlogged streets of residential areas.

Delhi received 70 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and Gurgaon 40 mm in the same period.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall below 15 mm is considered "light", between 15 and 64.5 mm "moderate", between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm "heavy" and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm "very heavy". Rainfall above the 204.4 mm mark is considered "extremely heavy".