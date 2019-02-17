Village In Delhi Raises Funds For Children Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama

The supporters ended the march at a village memorial of Fatehpur Beri.

The people of Fatehpur Beri village in south-west Delhi have come together to extend a helping hand to families of soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. On Sunday, hundreds of villagers carried out a kilometre-long candlelight march in a show of solidarity to the families of the soldiers who died in the car bombing on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The village, which is dominated by the Gujjar community, has decided to collect money for the children of three soldiers from the community who died in the Pulwama attack. The three soldiers are - Bhagirath Singh (Dholpur), Narayan Gurjar (Rajsamand) and Jeetram (Alwar).

Rakesh Tanwar, a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Gurjar Mahasabha said, "We have collected Rs 50,000 so far. The aim is to collect Rs 4 lakh, at least Rs 1 lakh for each daughter (of the soldiers). We will make a fixed deposit for the children. If in future they come to stay or study in the nearby areas of Fatehpur Beri we will arrange all the accommodation and food expenses for them."

The supporters ended the march at a village memorial which was built as a tribute to those people of Fatehpur Beri, who gave up their life in 1857 against the Britishers. The village currently has 20,000 residents.

"The aim for now is to take care of these four daughters but we would like to extend the initiative to other kids and families of other soldiers as well since all of them are sons of the motherland. We are hoping that the lives of these CRPF soldiers will not go in vain and the Indian government will give back a strong response," said Manoj who was among those who participated in the march.