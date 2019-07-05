Video Shows Man Brandishing Sword, Threatening Shopkeepers In Delhi

The man, identified as Salman, 22, can be seen vandalising shops with the sword in the market area.

Delhi | | Updated: July 05, 2019 06:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Video Shows Man Brandishing Sword, Threatening Shopkeepers In Delhi

The man, identified as Salman, 22, was seen vandalising shops with the sword in the market area.


New Delhi: 

A video of a man brandishing a sword and threatening shopkeepers in northwest Delhi's Welcome area surfaced today.

The man, identified as Salman, 22, can be seen vandalising shops with the sword in the market area.

The incident happened on Tuesday night and Salman is on the run since then, the police said. His friend, Maroof, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The two were under the influence of alcohol, the police said. However, the exact reason behind the act will be ascertained once he is arrested, they added.

A case has been registered and an enquiry by a senior police officer has been ordered, Mr Thakur said.

Salman has earlier been booked in four cases. He was arrested on May 8 this year in a case registered under the Arms Act at Welcome Police Station. He was released from jail in June, the DCP said. He said further investigation is underway.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SwordWelcome areaDelhi crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsSamsung M40OnePlus 7OnePlus 7 ProEconomic SurveyBudgetNokia 9 PureviewAvengers Endgame

................................ Advertisement ................................