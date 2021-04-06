Video: Official Beats Driver With Belt On Delhi Road, Passersby Hit Back

The incident took place in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Monday.

A dramatic clash broke out in south Delhi on Monday afternoon, between Delhi government's civil defence volunteers and passers-by, as the volunteers were carrying out a mask-checking exercise in the area. Three of the personnel have been injured.

Several videos showed civil defence personnel and passers-by coming to blows, with a clip showing one of the personnel beating a man with a belt.

The fight broke out after the personnel stopped a car near a traffic signal near the IIT-Delhi in Hauz Khas area. According to the police, as the traffic light was green, the driver of another car, a man identified as Gitesh Dagar, applied the brakes suddenly following which a third car hit it. Angry, Dagar walked out of his car and confronted the officials, following which heated arguments broke out between the two parties. In videos, Gitesh Dagar and the Civil Defence personnel are seen having heated arguments, the police said.

A civil defence employee was seen beating the man with a belt on the busy road, almost stopping the traffic. His colleagues and otherrs were seen trying to pacify him.

In another video, men in plain clothes were seen attacking the uniformed civil defence volunteers. A group of men are seen kicking an official lying on the road.

The injured volunteers have been admitted to hospital. Police, however, said that the medico-legal reports of the injured persons are awaited. The statement of those injured is being recorded, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the incident. One of the FIRs was registered on the complaint of the Delhi Civil Defence volunteers and the other, on a complaint from Dagar. "Action as per law is being taken in the matter and investigation in the cases is underway," Mr Thakur said.

The fine for not wearing a mask in Delhi, as per COVID-19 norms, in public places and while driving is Rs. 2,000.

(With inputs from PTI)