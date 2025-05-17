Video: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief To Delhi From Searing Heat

The national capital got some relief from the searing summer heat wave after a sudden rainfall cooled the city this evening.

Many areas in Delhi received heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds.

Visuals from Safdarjung Road and Firoz Shah Circle in the heart of the national capital showed vehicles slowing down as puddles began to form on melted asphalt.

#WATCH | Delhi | Weather turns pleasant in the national capital, providing relief from the soaring temperature.



Being a weekend, many people in Delhi posted visuals of standing in rain in the open during their Saturday outing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rainfall and thunderstorm activity today.

"We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow. Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degree Celsius," IMD official Akhil Srivastava told news agency ANI yesterday.

In other parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, and some parts of east central Bay of Bengal.

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said the temperature has risen to 45 degree Celsius at some places in northwest India.

"We assume that for the next four-five days, some areas of Rajasthan will see heat wave; Uttar Pradesh will also see a heat wave for the next three-four days," he told ANI.