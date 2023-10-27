Video: Delhi Cop Tossed In Air After SUV Hits Him At Connaught Place Circle

The incident took place at the outer circle of Connaught Place last Tuesday

A police constable - on a vehicle check duty - was injured after being hit by a speeding SUV in Delhi's iconic Connaught Place market last week, the police said.

The incident took place at the outer circle of Connaught Place last Tuesday at around 1 am.

A video captured by a security camera in the area shows the constable checking a vehicle at the checkpost when the speeding SUV hits him and drives on through the barricades.

Eyewitness say that the constable was tossed in the air before he fell on the busy road, injuring his leg and head.

The SUV also rammed another vehicle at the checkpost after hitting the constable, the video shows.

The injured constable was taken to a hospital and has been discharged now.

Police said the traffic police personnel followed the SUV and the driver of the vehicle was arrested. "The driver tried to flee the scene after the accident but we caught him," police said.

"A case has been registered and investigation is on," police said.