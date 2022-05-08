Video: 3 Shooters Open Fire At Car In West Delhi, 2 Injured

While detailed information is yet to come in, the footage points to a planned attack

Two people were injured in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar last evening after at least three shooters surrounded a car on a busy road and fired 10 rounds at the occupants.

Chilling CCTV footage shows passers-by looking on dumbfounded as the car is fired at and then chased by the attackers, firearms in their hands.

While detailed information about the incident is yet to come in, the footage points to a planned attack.

The 1-minute video shared by news agency ANI shows the busy Subhash Nagar neighbourhood during peak traffic hours. A white car is seen stuck in the middle of the road as two shooters point their guns at the occupants.

Shocked by the sight of the attackers wielding guns, passers-by, bikers and e-rickshaw operators are seen fleeing to safety. Traffic comes to a standstill as cars stop far behind the white car being fired at. Some cars are also seen making an about turn and leaving the area.

Three shooters keep firing at the car until the vehicle lunges forward and moves out of the camera frame. The shooters chase it, gun in hand. Possibly due to an obstruction ahead, the car then reverses back to its earlier spot, takes a quick turn and speeds away. The shooters are seen trying to chase it down as others on the road look on in shock.

Visuals shot later show that heavy police force has now been deployed at the crime spot. The car is now in police's custody.