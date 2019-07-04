'Mummy, Papa. Sorry,' Wrote 17-Year-Old Delhi Boy Before Hanging Himself

In a written note left behind, the boy said, "Mummy, Papa. Sorry," the officer said (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said Thursday.

The boy had recently taken admission in Class 11, they said.

On Wednesday, the hospital authorities informed police that a 17-year-old boy was brought to the hospital by his parents, police said.

He was declared brought dead and the body was handed over to his relatives after autopsy, a senior police officer said.

In a written note left behind by the boy, he had said, "Mummy, Papa. Sorry"," the officer said.

The boy, in the note, however, did not state any reason for taking the step, he added.

During investigation, police learnt that the teenager was scolded by his father for placing an order for earphones. However, it is being verified, the officer said.

So far no foul play has been suspected in the matter, he added.

The teenager was the only son of his parents. He had two sisters. His father is working with Keshav Mahavidhyala, Delhi University, as a peon, police said.

