16-Year-Old Boy Slips, Drowns In Lake Near Vasant Kunj In South Delhi

The 16-year-old boy had gone with his friends to the lake, the police said (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy drowned on Wednesday in DDA's Sanjay Van Lake in south-west Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police and fire department officials said.

He had gone with his friends to the lake, the police said, adding the boy slipped into the water body.

His body was fished out later by a team of divers, who were informed about the incident around 3 pm, an officer said.

The victim was identified as Shahid Ali, a resident of Mehrauli, the DFS officer said.

The Delhi Development Authority or DDA, the governing authority of the lake, issued a statement about the incident on Wednesday night.

"It has been reported that at Sanjay Van Lake, boy of nearby Rana Colony, who tried to enter into the lake, slipped into it and drowned," it said.

The DDA said though there is a precautionary signboard at the lake, the boy "made an attempt to enter it, ignoring the warning" against it.

"The security work at Sanjay Van is assigned to M/s Competent Securities as per an agreement. The DDA expresses its condolences to the aggrieved family and promises all possible help (to them)," the DDA said.