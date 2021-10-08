US Dollars Worth Rs 86 Lakh Recovered From 2 Foreigners At Delhi Airport

The seized dollars and the two foreigners have been handed over to Customs officials.

US dollars amounting to Rs 86 lakh was recovered from two foreign nationals at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday.

The two foreigners, scheduled to board an Air Arabia flight to Sharjah, were identified as Ummatov Sherzod and Sayfullaev Sardor, both Uzbekistan nationals.

A total of $1,14,600 (approx. Rs 86 lakh) were recovered from them -- $19,200 from Sherzod and $95,400 from Sardor – during the physical checking of their hand luggage.

The foreign currencies were concealed under clothes inside their bags, said a release, adding that they could not produce any valid documents for carrying such a huge amount in foreign currencies.

The two foreigners were taken to the random checking point after the surveillance and intelligence staff of the Central Industrial Security Force, which guards the airports, noticed suspicious activities. In x-ray screening of their bags, suspicious images of currency notes were noticed.

They were allowed to check in and complete immigration formalities while under close watch of the security personnel. Thereafter, physical check was done on their luggage during the Pre-Embarkation Security Check, during which the foreign currencies were found.

The seized amount and the two foreigners have been handed over to Customs officials.