Uber Driver, Who Allegedly Masturbated In Front Of Passenger, Arrested The incident occurred on the night of April 15 in Lutyens' Delhi. The accused, identified as Shokeen Khan, was arrested and was found to be having a fake driving licence.

The accused, identified as Shokeen Khan, was found to be having a fake driving licence. New Delhi: An Uber driver was arrested for allegedly masturbating while ferrying a woman passenger in his cab, police said on Wednesday.



The incident occurred on the night of April 15 in Lutyens' Delhi. The accused, identified as Shokeen Khan, was arrested and was found to be having a fake driving licence, they said.



The woman had booked the cab from the airport. She saw the driver masturbating at the wheel. When the cab reached near Janpath, she asked the driver to stop near a police vehicle. The driver fled from the spot but was later nabbed, police said.





