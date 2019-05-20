Two Suspected Criminals Killed In Shootout In Delhi's Dwarka

Police in a PCR van reached the spot and killed one of the criminals. (Representational)

Two suspected criminals were killed following a shootout between two rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station in South West Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

Parveen Gehlot, a resident of Nawada area, and Vikas Dalal, had several cases of murders, extortion and robberies registered against them in Delhi and Haryana, they said.

The shootout was an outcome of a property dispute, according to the police.

The incident happened around 4pm when three men in a car intercepted another car in which Parveen Gehlot was travelling and opened fire at him. Fifteen rounds were fired in the busy area, leading to panic among commuters, a senior police official said.

Police officials in a PCR van near the metro station reached the spot and fired gunshots at the criminals and killed one of them, he said.

Two people involved in the shootout managed to flee. The police said they have identified them and efforts are on to arrest them.

A case of murder has been registered at Bindapur police station, the officer said.

Dalal was on the run after escaping from Haryana police custody in 2018, he added.

