Two Men Arrested For Killing Boy In South Delhi Over Monetary Dispute

The accused had a monetary dispute with the teen's father, police said.

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area, police said.

The accused -- Sudhir (55) and Satish (45) -- had a monetary dispute with the teen's father, they said.

"On Monday around 3 am, police received information that a 15-year-old boy was lying injured at Zamrudpur and rushed to a hospital by two persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He died due to injuries around 11.30 am. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday, DCP Thakur said.

During investigation, it was revealed that two men were found at the spot near the victim. They took him to a hospital and left the place, police said.

After their arrest, the accused told police that they had a monetary dispute with the boy's father and they killed his son by attacking him with a brick, the DCP said.

