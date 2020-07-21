Two Men Arrested For Killing Boy In South Delhi Over Monetary Dispute

During investigation, it was revealed that two men were found at the spot near the victim. They took him to a hospital and left the place, police said.

The accused had a monetary dispute with the teen's father, police said.

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area, police said.

The accused -- Sudhir (55) and Satish (45) -- had a monetary dispute with the teen's father, they said.

"On Monday around 3 am, police received information that a 15-year-old boy was lying injured at Zamrudpur and rushed to a hospital by two persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He died due to injuries around 11.30 am. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday, DCP Thakur said.

After their arrest, the accused told police that they had a monetary dispute with the boy's father and they killed his son by attacking him with a brick, the DCP said.
 

