Two Doctors In Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

Two doctors at Safdarjung hospital tested positive for corinavirus.



Two resident doctors of Delhi's government-run Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said today. One of them, a woman doctor who is a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, just returned from Dubai. The other one contracted the infection from a patient, again highlighting the inadequate protective gear for medical personnel at even the top hospitals of the national capital.

Both doctors showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came positive two days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the hospital's isolation ward.

This takes the number of infected doctors in Delhi to six - all infections were detected over the last eight days as the number of COVID-19 positive people in capital jumped from 35 to 120.

The first to be infected was a doctor from a mohalla clinic - he contracted it from a patient who also returned from Saudi Arabia. Around 900 people who came in contact with the doctors had to be quarantined.

His wife, who is also a doctor, contracted the disease from him.

A doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute and another at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute had recently visited her brother and sister-in-law, who had returned from the UK. How the doctor at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel hospital got infected is not known.

Besides, 15 medical staff members from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have been quarantined after they got exposed to a COVID-19 patient. None of them have been declared positive so far.

The risk of infection from patients has pushed doctors to ask for better quality and adequate supply of protective gear.

On Monday, the Centre said it was trying to procure bulk quantities of such gear, called personal protective equipment (PPE), domestically and from South Korea and China.