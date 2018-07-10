Two Car Thieves Arrested With The Help Of GPS

The thieves were arrested with the help of GPS installed in the car they had stolen. (Representational)

Two men were arrested with the help of GPS, 20 hours after they allegedly stole a car parked in front of a hotel near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Balwinder Singh (20) and Lav Raghav (21), are residents of Malviya Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The stolen Honda City car and a motorcycle was recovered from them, the police said.

On July 6, a complaint was filed by a car driver that his white Honda City car was stolen on July 5 from in front of the Rajdoot Hotel, where it was parked, Mr Biswal said.

With the help of the GPS installed in the car, the police tracked the location. The car was found parked in front of the Nathu Sweets in Ghaziabad's Khoda colony in Makanpur, he said.

A trap was laid, and after 20 hours of constant watch, one of the accused, Balwinder Singh, came and opened the gate of the vehicle to drive it away. It was then that the police arrested him, the officer added.

Later, Singh's accomplice Lav Raghav was also arrested from south west Delhi's Mahipalpur, he said.

During interrogation, the two accused revealed that they were neighbours and in order to earn quick money and lead a lavish life, they began stealing vehicles and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The accused said they conducted recce in late evening hours and targeted the car parked. They knew if they kept the car with them, police could reach them. So, after stealing the car, they parked it outside Nathu Sweets in Khada Colony, Ghaziabad, and returned home in a cab.

Next day, when the accused went to take the car to sell it to a contact in Uttar Pradesh, they were arrested.

Both Singh and Raghav have been previously involved in cases of motorcycle thefts.

