Delhi Man Gets Drunk, Forgets His Own Car After Stranger Asks Him To Get Out: Report

The police have registered a case of theft against the unidentified person.

Friday night turned out to be a nightmare for a man in Delhi after he was stripped of his car, laptop, mobile phone and Rs 18,000 cash. The man, who lives in Greater Kailash-II, told the police that he was "too drunk" when the incident took place, as per a Times of India (TOI) report. Thirty-year-old Amit Prakash is an employee of a firm in Gurugram's Golf Course Road. He realised about what all he had lost a day later and approached Sector 65 police station in the Haryana city.

The TOI report said that Mr Prakash decided to have a drink inside his car when a stranger joined him. He stepped out of the car after being asked to do so by the stranger at Delhi's Subhash Chowk area. The stranger drove off, leaving Mr Prakash alone.

He then took a Metro back home.

Twitter users were amused and posted hilarious comments as the story started getting traction. "You can't blame him for not wanting to drive back from Gurgaon!" one user tweeted. "Typical comedy scene from a Kader Khan/Govinda movie," commented another.

The police registered a case against the unidentified person in Section 379 (theft) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) after a complaint was filed by Mr Prakash.

In his complaint, the GK-II resident said he visited the BYOB kiosk at the Lakeforest Wine Shop on Golf Course Road after leaving office.

"In an intoxicated condition, I paid Rs 20,000 for one wine bottle that had Rs 2,000 as its MRP. The shop owner, however, returned Rs 18,000 in cash," Mr Prakash said in the police complaint, as per TOI report.

"After that, I went to my car and started drinking again. Suddenly, a stranger came and asked me if he too could join me for a few drinks. I obliged and offered him drinks," the complaint further said.

The man further said that they drove to Subhash Chowk, where Mr Prakash forgot that he was in his own car.

So, when the stranger asked him to step of the car, MR Prakash obliged. He then took an autorickshaw and reached the Huda City Centre Metro station to take a Metro train for home.

Mr Prakash was unable to give any description of the stranger, due to which the police are going through CCTV footage to identify him.