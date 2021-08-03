Two Brothers Arrested For Illegally Running Hookah Cafe In Delhi: Police

Police said the sales register of the restaurant was also taken in possession. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has busted a hookah cafe and arrested two brothers for allegedly running the place illegally without licence and serving hookah to customers in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, officials said on Tuesday.

Simranjeet Singh alias Honey and his younger brother Loveneet, both residents of neighbouring Haryana's Faridabad district, had taken the place on rent and had started the cafe just two days ago, they said.

One of their associates, a resident of Rohini, had applied for the license for the restaurant but had not got it yet, police said.

Police said a raid was conducted at ''The Daily Cafe'' situated at a building in Wazir Nagar, BP Marg on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, after it received information regarding an illegally run hookah cafe.

According to police, the sales register of the restaurant was also taken in police possession which revealed that hookah was served to customers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "As Simranjeet and Loveneet were found serving hookah and tobacco products in public place and without warning labels, a case under relevant sections of COTPA (The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) was registered and both the accused persons were arrested."

During the raid, three hookah, two hookah bases, 18 chillam, 10 hookah pipes, 10 charcoal packets and two packets of disposable mouth tips were found in possession of the two arrested men, the officer said.

