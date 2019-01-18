Two Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 24 Crore In Delhi

During probe, the accused said they were members of an international narcotic cartel. (Representational)

Two suspected members of an international drug cartel, including a Nigerian, have been arrested in New Delhi with six kg heroin worth Rs 24 crore, the police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, Pannalal alias Vinod, and Emma, a native of Nigeria, were arrested from Paschim Vihar area around 9 pm on Thursday. Four kg of heroin was recovered from Ms Emma, while two kg of it was recovered from Mr Pannalal, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

During interrogation, the accused said they were members of an international narcotic cartel. Mr Pannalal is the kingpin of the gang and he has been involved in drug trafficking for the past 15 years, Mr Yadav said.

Mr Pannalal used to get heroin from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, and supply it to people in Delhi.

He was earlier arrested in 2013 and, after getting interim bail, went underground, the police said.

Two mobile handsets and SIM cards were also recovered from their possession, the official added.