Two Arrested For Assaulting Traffic Police Officers In Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting traffic police officials when they were impounding their vehicles in north Delhi, police said Tuesday.

Lucky and Aakash have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday at the NSP complex area of the city.

They also misbehaved with personnel who stopped them during a drive against drunken driving, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West, Vijayanta Arya, said there were three persons on it, including two men and a woman.

The person driving the scooty, Lucky, was found drunken. The vehicle was impounded and he was fined, he said, adding that they were stopped for checking at 5:30 pm.

Police said when the traffic police officers were seizing the scooty, the men started misbehaving and obstructed officials from performing their duties.

DCP Arya said a complainant against them was registered on Monday and they were arrested under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

