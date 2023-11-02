'Moon Is Out': Stuck In Jam on Karwa Chauth, Delhi Man Dials Cops For Help

On Karwa Chauth, married Hindu women observe a fast for the entire day (Representational)

A man who was stuck in a traffic jam in Delhi made a call to the police control room and sought their help to get home on time. The reason? The Moon had risen and his wife needed to break her fast on 'Karwa Chauth'.

“Chaand nikal aaya. Ghar jaana hai, traffic jam hai,” the caller told the police.

According to sources in the police, a PCR call was received on Wednesday at around 7.21 pm at southwest Delhi's Kapashera police station from a husband who was stuck in traffic.

The man called the police control room to request them to clear the traffic, saying the Moon had risen and he needed to get home to his wife.

He was stuck near the Samalkha flyover and, upon receiving the unique complaint, two cops were dispatched to help him out.

'Karwa Chauth' is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women on the fourth day of the full Moon in the month of Kartik. On this day, married Hindu women observe a fast for the entire day. They do this for the prosperity, safety, and long life of their husbands.

'Karwa Chauth' is widely celebrated in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, at least 195 female inmates of Tihar jail participated in 'Karwa Chauth' on Wednesday, officials told news agency PTI. According to a jail official, the festival was celebrated by 140 inmates lodged in jail number 6 and 55 inmates in jail number 16 in the presence of jail superintendents.

Jail administration arranged the other items required for the prayers, an official said. Currently, about 650 female jail inmates are lodged in jail number 6 and 150 in jail number 16.