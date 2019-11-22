Twitter Account Hacked, Claims Delhi Minister

Rajendra Pal Gautam said "tweets on religious icons" were posted to "harm" the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly election.

Delhi | | Updated: November 22, 2019 11:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twitter Account Hacked, Claims Delhi Minister

Rajendra Pal Gautam said "tweets on religious icons" were posted from his account.


New Delhi: 

Delhi Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and "tweets on religious icons" were posted to "harm" the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly election.

"I will take steps in this regard. I respect everyone's faith," the AAP leader posted on the microblogging site.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajendra Pal GautamAAP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IND vs BANFASTagMaharashtraOTETSensexNithyanandaMedha PatkarCSB Bank IPOJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag India

................................ Advertisement ................................