Traffic Choked In South Delhi After Bus Stuck In Caved-In Portion

Traffic movement was briefly choked in south Delhi on Wednesday after a Delhi Transport Corporation electric bus got stuck in a caved-in section of a road in Mehrauli.

The police received around four to five calls regarding traffic congestion in the area.

In a post on X, the police said, "Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Mehrauli due to breakdown of a bus near Saket metro station. Kindly plan your journey accordingly." The police added the bus was removed and traffic movement resumed.

Bhupender Kumar, who was driving the bus, said, "When we started moving after dropping off the passengers at the metro station, the road caved in and the bus got stuck there. There was no pothole on the road when the incident took place around 7 am. The bus was travelling at a very slow speed. There were four to five passengers on board at the time." The route number 419 bus was on its way from Kashmere Gate to Lado Sarai.

The Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement that heavy vehicles are restricted from travelling on Mandi Road from Gadaipur police post towards MG Road and vice versa, as requested by the public works department, due to work on a drainage system being carried out.

Other vehicles will be allowed on the route, it said.

Buses and heavy vehicles coming from Mandi Village and adjoining areas are being diverted from Mandi Road towards Bandh Road and Sant Shr Nagpal Marg to reach MG Road and south Delhi, the statement added.

