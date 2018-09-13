Delhi Cops Help Heart Reach Patient 14 km From Airport In 12 Minutes

The heart was to be taken to AIIMS, for a 32-year-old patient waiting for a transplant.

A green corridor, created during peak traffic hours in New Delhi on Thursday, helped transport a heart from the airport to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences. The vehicle covered a distance of 14 kms in 12 minutes, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said.

The heart was to be transplanted to a 32-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, undergoing treatment at the AIIMS. He was listed for the transplant in April, Dr Aarti Vij, Organ Retrieval and Banking Organisation in charge at the AIIMS said.

A green corridor is a route especially cleared out for an ambulance carrying harvested organs. Such corridors have frequently been used to transport organs within and between cities. In certain situations, people in need of urgent medical care may also be taken through such routes.

In 2017, an ambulance carried three persons, critically injured in a boiler explosion in Raebareli. The ambulance was provided a quick passage by the Uttar Pradesh Police which was often criticised for holding up traffic for VVIP movement. The corridor was set up from a hospital in Lucknow to the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh international airport to fly them to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.



