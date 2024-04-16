200 Km Green Corridor Created To Transport Kidney Of Brain-Dead Man In Madhya Pradesh

A 200 km green corridor was created from Bhopal to Indore to transport a kidney. (Representational)

A green corridor of about 200 km was created between Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh to transport a kidney harvested from a brain-dead man, officials said today.

The police are roped in to create green corridors by clearing traffic for ambulances to transport organs.

Talking to Press Trust of India, Dr Rakesh Bhargava, a member of the State-Level Authorisation Committee for organ donation, said Harishankar Dhimole (56), a teacher at a government primary school in Sagar district, had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was brought to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal on April 12.

"Dhimole was declared brain dead during treatment, and after his family agreed to donate his organs, his kidneys were harvested on Monday," he said.

One of the kidneys was transplanted to a needy patient at Bansal Hospital, and the other kidney was transported through a green corridor for a patient at Indore's Choithram Hospital, Dr Bhargava said.

Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director (Health Services) of Choithram Hospital, said, "It took only two hours and 45 minutes to transport the kidney from Bhopal to Indore due to the green corridor, whereas it takes three-and-a-half to four hours to cover this distance."

Mr Dhimole's son Himanshu said, "My father's organ donation has given a new lease of life to two patients. It is a matter of pride for our family. We cannot express this feeling in words."



