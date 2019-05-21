Thousands Affected After Delhi Metro Snag On Gurgaon Route, Jams Reported

Posted by | Updated: May 21, 2019 11:54 IST
New Delhi: 

Thousands of commuters in Delhi and Gurgaon were stranded this morning as metro services on the Yellow line were affected due to technical glitches. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said "repair work is in progress between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur metro stations". 

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in the city to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Metro ran feeder bus services between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar after passengers were left stranded at metro stations. 

On Twitter, users shared videos of people walking on metro tracks after power failure at metro stations.

Some social media users also complained about traffic on National Highway-8 due to disruption of metro services.

A user also tweeted about "evacuation through metro gates" 



