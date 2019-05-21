Thousands Affected After Delhi Metro Snag On Gurgaon Route, Jams Reported

Thousands of commuters in Delhi and Gurgaon were stranded this morning as metro services on the Yellow line were affected due to technical glitches.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said "repair work is in progress between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur metro stations".

Yellow Line Update



Repair work currently in progress between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur Metro stations.



Metro's technicians and officials working on location to rectify the issue at the earliest. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in the city to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Metro ran feeder bus services between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar after passengers were left stranded at metro stations.

On Twitter, users shared videos of people walking on metro tracks after power failure at metro stations.

Massive power failure in Delhi Metro and services on yellow line terminated, people were asked to walk out on the metro tracks. There AFC gates are even not working. @OfficialDMRC#dmrc#Delhipic.twitter.com/D7njCVxqKQ — Trishal Agarwal (@agarwal_trishal) May 21, 2019

Some social media users also complained about traffic on National Highway-8 due to disruption of metro services.

Heavy traffic on NH8 because delhi metro line operation is closed after Hauz khas, electric cable broke down on the roof of metro. Evacuation is in progress thru emergency gates on metro track. Avoid yellow line to commute for next two hours. Stay safe. — Nitin Khandelwal (@NitinPatodiya) May 21, 2019

A user also tweeted about "evacuation through metro gates"

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.