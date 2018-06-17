Ten Delhi Gurudwaras To Implement Food Safety Rules In Serving Langar The more strict food safety and hygiene standards have been put in 10 gurudwaras where about 1 lakh devotees partake langar.

New Delhi: Ten gurudwaras in New Delhi including, Bangla Sahib have implemented the food safety and hygiene standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for serving langar (community kitchen food) to devotees



The more strict food safety and hygiene standards have been put in place at all the 10 gurudwaras where about 1 lakh devotees partake langar, said Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh.



FSSAI has initiated Project BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) to encourage all places of worship in the country to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene in the preparation of prasad.



The project was among the Safe and Nutritious Food (SNF) bouquet of initiatives launched by the country's top food regulator last year.



"DSGMC has surpassed the stringent targets set by Union Ministry of Health under FSSAI's project BHOG to ensure that Sikh Sangat (visiting devotees) are served safe, hygienic and nutritious prasad at all the ten gurudwaras they manage in the national capital," Mr Singh said.



The management committee has set up food safety and hygiene standards for the community kitchens preparing langar and prasad with rules related with procurement of ingredients like ghee, vegetables, milk and grains.



Desi ghee and edible oils purchased by the committee for use in preparing langar are standardized and tested for purity in government labs. Payment to suppliers is made only after the lab reports are obtained, he said.



Vegetables are directly procured from Azadpur Mandi to ensure freshness and nutritional content, while fortified staple items rice, flour and milk are procured to make prasad nutritious and wholesome, he added.



Reverse osmosis (RO) plants have been set up to provide clean water for cooking to prevent contamination of food.



Apart from materials used, the training and adoption of hygienic practices by those who cook, is being closely monitored, Mr Singh said.



All regular employees engaged in langar kitchen are required to wear aprons, gloves and cover their heads. Rotis are prepared using standard equipment without being touched by food handlers.



All Langar premises are cleaned twice a day to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene standards, he said.



The management committee is in regular touch with civic agencies to ensure strict adherence to guidelines and directives for the maintenance of hygiene at langar halls.



A non-profit group has been engaged by the committee to regularly train food handlers in matters relating to food safety and hygiene standards, Mr Singh said.



Workshops and training sessions are organised for the food handlers and vendors in gurudwaras to sensitize them about the need for food safety regulations and health hygiene, he added.



