Temperature In Delhi Crosses 40 Degrees, Rain May Bring Respite

Delhi continued to experience scorching heat with temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius today.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average today. The minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius, three points above the season's average.

An official said the Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Humidity in the city oscillated between 25 and 70 per cent.

The weather office has forecast light rain with the possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm on Sunday.

"There is possibility of light rains tomorrow. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively," a met official said.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 39.3 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature had settled at 20 degrees Celsius.

