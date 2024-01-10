Teenagers Stab Delhi Man To Death, Chased Down By Cops While Fleeing

The victim's body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem.

Three minors were part of a group that stabbed a man multiple times and dragged him across the road until he died in Delhi's Badarapur area early this morning, said police. All five accused have been arrested.

Gaurav, a resident of Gautampuri, was stabbed 25 times around 2:30 am, said DCP South East Rajesh Dev. He was later declared dead.

The accused were spotted fleeing the crime scene by cops patrolling the area and three of them were chased down. Two others were arrested later.

The two head constables saw them attacking the victim and chased three of them down when they tried to escape with the help of another police team that blocked them from the other side, said Mr Dev. Two of them were teenagers.

The cops then identified the two others, one of them a minor, and caught them.

The accused had attacked Gaurav with a sharp object following an argument, police said citing their preliminary inquiry, but the motive behind the stabbing is yet to be ascertained.

