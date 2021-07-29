Teen Dies After Ramming His Bike Into Bus In Delhi: Police

Both the vehicles got damaged in the accident. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a cluster bus on Rawta Mod in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Thursday.

The dead youth has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Mitraon village in New Delhi, they said.

Police suspects that the accident was a result of a head-on collision while the cluster bus was travelling on its lane in Samaspur Road.

On Wednesday night, Rahul left his home on his motorcycle and met with the accident when he reached Rawta Mod as his vehicle collided with the bus, police said.

Both the vehicles got damaged in the accident and an injured Rahul was moved to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The driver of the cluster bus, who has been identified, absconded from the spot after the accident, he said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Jaffarpur Kalan police station and efforts are being made to catch hold of on the run bus driver, the DCP said.